Cooper Standard Completes Sale of European Property, Adding to Continuing Solid Liquidity Position

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) has completed the previously announced sale of a non-core real estate asset in Germany. The transaction generated $50 million in cash proceeds, adding to the Company's already strong cash position at the end of the first quarter. The Company expects to lease back a portion of the property until the remaining manufacturing operation can be relocated. The lease commitment is not financially material to the Company's ongoing operations.

As of March 31, 2022, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling $252.9 million including proceeds from the transaction. Total liquidity, including availability under the Company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was $395.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

Additionally, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company received $29 million in cash payments from the United States Internal Revenue Service for tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks made available by the CARES act. An additional $23 million in tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks are expected to be received during the second quarter of 2022. The cash received further bolsters the Company's strong liquidity position. Based on our current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, we expect our current solid cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future.

The Company expects to release its full financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, May 5 after market close. The quarterly results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website(http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

