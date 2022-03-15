Cooper Standard Named as One of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the Third Consecutive Year by Ethisphere

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) is pleased to announce that it has once again been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This is the third time Cooper Standard has been recognized since 2020 and is one of only six honorees in the automotive industry. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

'At Cooper Standard, our culture, employees and adherence to our core values have earned us a reputation for honest, ethical and responsible business practices,' said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. 'Being recognized by Ethisphere with this prestigious honor for a third time is a testament to our continued commitment to upholding our core value of 'Integrity Always' throughout the Company.'

'Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,' said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. 'We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Cooper Standard for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation.'

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient(R), the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere(R) is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

