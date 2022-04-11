Cooper Standard Names Quinn Vice President, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.



Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced the appointment of Shannon B. Quinn to vice president, chief commercial and strategy officer. In her new role, Quinn will be responsible for the global commercial group and corporate strategy, and will report to Patrick Clark, senior vice president and managing director - global automotive. Based at the Company's world headquarters in Northville, Quinn will also join Cooper Standard's Global Leadership Team.

'With more than 25 years of experience spanning a wide range of functions and product areas, Shannon is a great fit for her new role as chief commercial and strategy officer and member of our Global Leadership Team,' said Clark. 'She is a creative, proactive and an enthusiastic leader with an established record of improving performance. We are pleased to welcome Shannon to Cooper Standard and I am confident that she will be a key contributor in the continued growth and progress of the Company.'

Prior to joining Cooper Standard, Quinn served as president, consumer original equipment (OE) North America for Bridgestone Corp. from 2017 to 2022. In this role, she was responsible for leading business development, commercial negotiations, program management, strategy and the overall profit and loss for the business unit. She also led the new initiative to expand Bridgestone's overall business with new OE's and new mobility players.

Previously, she held titles of increasing responsibility at Adient and its predecessor Johnson Controls, serving as vice president, Ford business unit, where she was responsible for leading all new business pursuit opportunities and generation of revenue plans supporting overall business projections. She joined the global automotive supplier as managing director for the Ford business unit in 2011. From 2000 to 2011, Quinn held several strategic commercial positions with Visteon Corp. She began her career as a product engineer at Ford Motor Co. in 1991.

Quinn earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana and a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. She has also completed multiple exclusive executive leadership development programs. She has served as an OESA (Original Equipment Supplier Association) director and an Automotive Hall of Fame board director. Quinn currently serves as a board director for Vista Maria and the Board Development Committee.

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

