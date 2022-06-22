Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

Cooper Standard Promotes Nudd to Vice President, Global Internal Audit and Compliance



22-Jun-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST





Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced the promotion of Alison Nudd to vice president, global internal audit and compliance effective August 1, 2022. She replaces Amy Kulikowski who was recently promoted to vice president, chief accounting officer, Cooper Standard.

In her new position, Nudd will provide leadership, strategy and planning for Cooper Standard's global internal audit and compliance activities, including its Sarbanes-Oxley program and enterprise risk management efforts. Based at the Company's world headquarters in Northville, she will report to Jonathan Banas, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Alisons appointment is a further testament to our effective succession planning and the depth of talent on our finance team, said Banas. With a demonstrated strength in management and leadership, Alisons background and experience will enable her successful transition into her new role.

Nudd most recently served as senior director financial reporting at Cooper Standard, where she led corporate accounting and consolidations, external reporting and technical accounting. Prior to joining the Company in 2020, Nudd held roles of increasing responsibility at Owens Corning in Toledo, Ohio from 2014 to 2020. She most recently served as global FP&A (financial planning and analysis) director, where she was responsible for all aspects of financial planning and analysis for the $3 billion insulation business.

From 2011 to 2014 she served as the director of external reporting at Mohawk Industries in Calhoun, Ga., where she was responsible for all aspects of external reporting for a $10+ billion global flooring manufacturer. From 1999 to 2011, Nudd held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as director of financial reporting at Flowers Foods, a $4 billion producer and marketer of baked goods in Thomasville, Ga. She began her career at GE Capital as a treasury and accounting manager.

Nudd earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Georgia State University. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) and a member of the American Institute of CPAs.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

# # #

CPS_G

Contact Details

Chris Andrews

+1 248-596-6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com

Company Website

http://www.cooperstandard.com/

News Source: News Direct