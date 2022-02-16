|
Cooper Standard Updates Purpose, Mission and Values for Evolving Market
Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.
To better leverage its culture, capabilities and resources for future growth and to further align with the interests of all its stakeholders in rapidly evolving global markets, Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) has re-defined its formal Purpose, Mission and Values statements.
'Since 2013, Cooper Standard has clearly defined its Purpose, Mission and Values to provide clarity and inspiration for all stakeholders,' said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. 'To ensure these statements remain aligned with our culture and the needs of our key stakeholders, we thoughtfully re-examine them every few years. In 2021, through a series of workshops, the Cooper Standard Global Leadership Team assessed our culture and, with the help of employee feedback, updated the Company's Purpose, Mission and Values statements to provide guidance and alignment for our team worldwide.'
According to Cooper Standard, its new statement of Purpose - 'Creating Sustainable Solutions Together' - consists of four important words:
The Company's updated Mission statement is 'Be the First Choice of the Stakeholders We Serve.' According to Edwards, this reflects Cooper Standard's Mission to be the first choice of each of its stakeholder groups - customers, employees, investors, suppliers and the communities in which it operates - by living its Core Values and demonstrating its capabilities to meet or exceed expectations.
Cooper Standard's Values are the foundation of its culture. These non-negotiable beliefs are modeled in all business interactions. The Company's six updated Value statements include:
'Together, our updated Purpose, Mission and Values statements reflect our unique culture and Cooper Standard's ability to serve its stakeholders in the new, evolving future,' said Edwards. 'It is this culture that will help us navigate industry challenges and emerge even stronger, together.'
For more information about Cooper Standard's Purpose, Mission and Values, and the culture they cultivate, please visit: http://www.cooperstandard.com/company/about-us/our-purpose.
About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.
