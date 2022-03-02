|
02.03.2022 14:30:04
Cooper Standard's Greiner Named a 2022 STEP Ahead Honoree
Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.
Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) Angela Greiner, senior program engineering manager, has been recognized by The Manufacturing Institute as one of its 2022 STEP Ahead Honorees for her accomplishments in bringing innovative technologies to the production floor and building the foundation for outstanding quality levels.
'Angela's proven leadership and innovative spirit have made a great impact on Cooper Standard and we applaud her on this significant recognition,' said Chris Couch, senior vice president, chief technology and procurement officer, Cooper Standard. 'Along with her drive to build strong relationships and deliver innovative solutions for our customers, Angela is committed to empowering and developing the next generation of technical talent.'
Through its STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Production) Ahead awards, The Manufacturing Institute honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry.
On April 28, The Manufacturing Institute will recognize Greiner's accomplishments at an awards program in Washington D.C.
About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.
About the Manufacturing Institute
The Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI's diverse initiatives support all American workers, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.
