Cooper Cos Aktie

Cooper Cos für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867409 / ISIN: US2166484020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.12.2025 08:12:01

CooperCompanies Says Colleen Jay To Succeed Current Chair Robert Weiss; Announces Strategic Review

(RTTNews) - California-headquartered medical device company The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) on Thursday said that it has appointed Colleen Jay to succeed current Chair Robert Weiss, effective January 2.

Jay has served on the company's Board since 2016. She retired from Procter & Gamble in 2017 as Global Division President after serving for 32 years.

Weiss would remain on the Board and stand for reelection for the upcoming year, which would be his final term.

The company has also announced a formal strategic review aimed at identifying opportunities.

"Its Board and Management, with the assistance of its advisors, are undergoing a formal and comprehensive strategic review of the Companys businesses, corporate structure, strategy, operations and capital allocation priorities to identify any additional opportunities to simplify the Companys business and unlock long-term value, including through partnerships, joint ventures, divestitures, mergers, business combinations and other transactions," the company said in a statement.

During this period, the company expects to focus capital deployment on repurchasing shares under the recently announced $2 billion share repurchase program.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cooper Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cooper Cos. Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:40 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX knapp tiefer erwartet -- DAX vor freundlichem Start -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag vorbörslich leicht abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex auf einen festeren Start zusteuert. Die asiatischen Börsen finden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen