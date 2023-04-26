26.04.2023 12:40:00

CooTek Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (OTC: CTKYY) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a global mobile internet company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 26, 2023.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.cootek.com/ as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@cootek.com.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers pan-entertainment mobile applications, focusing on online literature and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Jacky Lin
Email: ir@cootek.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2022-301808104.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

