Cop27: A warming world in crisis

What’s Cop27?“Cop” refers to the annual Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). These meetings address progress on global efforts to battle climate change, and are attended by heads of state, ministers, climate activists, civil society representatives and business leaders. Cop27, which will be the 27th such conference, will be held from Nov 6 to 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.