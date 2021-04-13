|
13.04.2021 23:30:00
Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2021
PANAMA CITY, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for March 2021:
Operating Data
March
March
% Change
2021
2019
Copa Holdings (Consolidated)
ASM (mm) (1)
773.0
2,126.6
-63.7%
RPM (mm) (2)
577.0
1,771.7
-67.4%
Load Factor (3)
74.6%
83.3%
-8.7p.p.
1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers
3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized
Given the irregular nature of the Company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will compare this and future traffic reports to 2019 statistics.
Consolidated capacity (ASMs) came in 63.7% lower than March 2019, while passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 67.4%, which resulted in a 74.6% load factor.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copa.com.
CPA-G
CONTACT:
Raúl Pascual – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-march-2021-301268212.html
SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt schwächer - US-Techwerte höher -- ATX beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schließt fester -- Märkte in Asien letztlich uneinig
Am Dienstag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt unentschlossen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex im Plus hielt. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. Die Indizes in Fernost fanden im Dienstagshandel keine gemeinsame Richtung.