|
13.06.2019 22:45:00
Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For May 2019
PANAMA CITY, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for May 2019:
Operating Data
May
May
% Change
FY
FY
% Change
2019
2018
(YOY)
2019
2018
(YOY)
Copa Holdings (Consolidated)
ASM (mm) (1)
2,085.2
2,186.1
-4.6%
10,517.4
10,574.5
-0.5%
RPM (mm) (2)
1,796.3
1,844.2
-2.6%
8,837.7
8,780.0
0.7%
Load Factor (3)
86.1%
84.4%
1.8p.p.
84.0%
83.0%
1.0p.p.
1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers
3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized
For the month of May 2019, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 2.6% year over year, while capacity (ASMs) decreased 4.6%. As a result, system load factor for the month was 86.1%, 1.8 percentage points higher than May 2018.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 104 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs aircraft and 16 Embraer-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.
CPA-G
CONTACT: Raúl Pascual – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-may-2019-300867120.html
SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schließt etwas fester -- ATX beendet den Tag im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Donnerstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der DAX zeigte sich mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Tendenz. Hoffnungen auf eine Zinssenkung sorgten für Gewinne an den US-Börsen