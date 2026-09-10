Copart Aktie

Copart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893807 / ISIN: US2172041061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.09.2026 22:42:53

Copart Agrees To Buy ACV For $1.9 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Copart Inc. (CPRT) on Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire ACV (ACVA) for $10.50 per share in cash, representing an implied equity value of approximately $1.9 billion.

The purchase price represents premiums of about 45% to ACV's unaffected August 10 closing price and 41% to its 30-day volume-weighted average price through September 9.

The acquisition will expand Copart's presence across the vehicle remarketing ecosystem by adding ACV's digital wholesale marketplace for dealer-to-dealer vehicle sales.

Copart said the combination will create an end-to-end vehicle remarketing platform spanning dealer trade-ins, wholesale remarketing, salvage disposition and international resale. The companies will also combine their vehicle condition datasets and technology capabilities, including ACV's inspection technology, condition data and AI-powered valuation tools.

The transaction is expected to generate near-term cost and revenue synergies. Copart expects the deal to be neutral to earnings per share in the first full year of ownership and accretive in fiscal 2028 and beyond.

Copart plans to fund the acquisition with cash on hand, with no financing condition attached to the transaction. The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to close by the end of calendar 2026, subject to regulatory and other customary conditions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Copart Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Copart Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Copart Inc. 26,45 -3,99% Copart Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen