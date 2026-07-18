Copart Aktie
WKN: 893807 / ISIN: US2172041061
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18.07.2026 19:50:24
Copart Director Daniel Englander Sells 80,000 Shares for $2.2 Million. Should Investors Sell Too, With the Stock Down 40%?
Daniel J. Englander, Director at Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), reported a sale of 80,000 shares of common stock on July 13, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.55); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026, market close ($27.45).Copart is a leading global provider of online vehicle auctions and remarketing services, with a market capitalization of $25.5 billion and TTM revenue of $4.6 billion. The company leverages proprietary digital infrastructure to facilitate vehicle transactions across 11 international markets, generating substantial net income of $1.6 billion on a TTM basis. With 11,600 employees globally, Copart maintains a competitive advantage through its scalable technology platform and established network of buyers and sellers, positioning itself as a critical infrastructure provider in the vehicle disposition and remarketing ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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