|
19.05.2022 00:20:55
Copart, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $278.62 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $286.80 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Copart, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $281.47 million or $1.17 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to $939.94 million from $733.91 million last year.
Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $278.62 Mln. vs. $286.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $939.94 Mln vs. $733.91 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Copart Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.05.22
|Copart (CPRT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
17.05.22
|Ausblick: Copart öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.02.22
|Copart (CPRT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Copart Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Copart Inc.
|101,30
|-5,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.