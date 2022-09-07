07.09.2022 23:38:30

Copart, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $263.74 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $255.97 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Copart, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $271.59 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $883.39 million from $748.63 million last year.

Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $263.74 Mln. vs. $255.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $883.39 Mln vs. $748.63 Mln last year.

