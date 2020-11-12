Copart, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 after the close of market on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/copart/mediaframe/41926/indexl.html. A replay of the call will be available through January 21, 2021 by calling 877-660-6853. Use confirmation code: 13713059.

About Copart

