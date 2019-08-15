|
15.08.2019 02:28:00
Copel records adjusted EBITDA of R$1.0 billion in the second quarter
CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE: ELPVY, ELP / Latibex: XCOP / B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, announces its results for the second quarter of 2019 and would like to invite you all for its conference call on Friday to discuss its results.
Copel recorded EBITDA of R$947.0 million, in 2Q19 13.3% higher than the R$836.0 million recorded in 2Q18, mainly explained by (i) the 2.3% increase in the volume of electricity sales to final customers, notably the 17.7% increase in industrial free market of Copel GeT and Copel Com, (ii) the revenue from the CCEAR of Baixo Iguaçu, Colíder and Cutia contracts, (iii) the 1.4% increase in Copel Distribuição's grid market volume, and (iv) the 15.9% reduction in costs with "electricity purchased for resale" due to the higher GSF in the period (92.9% in 2Q19 compared to 80.6% 2Q18) and lower average PLD (R$131.37 in 2Q19 compared to R$302.68 in 2Q18).
EBITDA in 2Q19, adjusted for non-recurring items, reached R$1,025.0 million, an increase of 29.6% compared to 2Q18 (R$790.8 million).
The complete release is available at the Company's website: ir.copel.com
Conference Call:
August 16, 2019 – FRIDAY
English:
09:00 a.m. – New York Time
Dial in number:
+1 646 843 6054
Access Code: Copel
(Simultaneous translation into English)
Live webcast at ir.copel.com
Contacts: Investor Relations – COPEL
Phone: (55 41) 3331-4011
E-mail:ri@copel.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copel-records-adjusted-ebitda-of-r1-0-billion-in-the-second-quarter-300902100.html
SOURCE Copel - Companhia Paranaense de Energia
