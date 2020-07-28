Copeland Named Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at RPM

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Scott Copeland has been named vice president of financial planning and analysis. He will report to Russel L. Gordon, RPM’s vice president and chief financial officer.

In his new role, Copeland will execute the company’s global financial, operational and market analysis. He will also play a significant role in RPM’s budgeting and forecasting functions, including the development of annual budgets and long-term financial plans.

Copeland joined RPM in 2012 as director of corporate development, before being promoted to serve as senior director of corporate development and, most recently, senior director of financial planning and analysis. During his eight years with RPM, he has provided vital support for various projects, including RPM’s 2020 MAP to Growth operating improvement plan. In addition, he has led multifunctional teams through the full range of the transaction lifecycle, spearheaded annual and quarterly planning processes, and completed more than 40 acquisitions and joint ventures.

Prior to joining RPM, Copeland served as director of transaction services with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC). Before that, he was a senior associate auditor at KPMG LLP. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and accounting from Miami University.

"Over the course of his career with RPM, and particularly in the past few years with our MAP to Growth plan, Scott has been instrumental in seeking out opportunities to continuously improve margins and enhance our performance,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO of RPM. "We’re confident that his leadership in this role will continue to position RPM as a larger and more valuable business, ultimately enhancing shareholder value and driving long-term growth.”

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,000 individuals worldwide. To learn more, visit www.RPMinc.com.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

