14.06.2019 01:29:00
Copper Mountain Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC | ASX:C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces results of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 12, 2019. A total of 78,230,118 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 43.76% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:
Number of Directors
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Set the number of directors at eight
73,274,750
99.70%
215,967
0.29%
Election of Directors
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Bruce Aunger
73,253,559
99.67%
240,494
0.33%
Michele Buchignani
73,223,784
99.63%
270,269
0.37%
Gilmour Clausen
72,551,267
98.72%
942,786
1.28%
Al Cloke
73,274,550
99.70%
219,503
0.30%
Alistair Cowden
73,258,284
99.68%
235,750
0.32%
James O'Rourke
51,288,398
69.79%
22,205,655
30.21%
Carl Renzoni
51,277,977
69.77%
22,216,076
30.23%
William Washington
73,243,154
99.66%
250,899
0.34%
The Company reports shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. The Company's shareholders voted in favour of the Company's April 2019 Restricted Share Unit Plan for executives of the Company, for the purpose of the issuance of common shares as was described in the management information circular.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
77,846,133
99.57%
335,653
0.00%
April 2019 RSU Plan for the purpose of the issuance of common shares
54,836,372
74.61%
18,657,681
25.39%
The Company's shareholders voted against the Company's April 2019 Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU Plan") for the directors of the Company, which gave the Company the flexibility to satisfy the settlement of deferred share units ("DSUs") by issuing common shares or cash, as opposed to cash only. As a result of this vote, the Company's DSU Plan will only allow for DSUs to be satisfied in cash.
The Company's shareholders also voted against the Company's non-binding advisory vote on compensation ("Say on Pay"). Although Say on Pay is an advisory vote and the results are not binding upon the Board, the Board will take into account the results of the vote, together with shareholder feedback and best practices in compensation and governance.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
April 2019 DSU Plan for the purpose of the issuance of common shares
33,821,346
46.02%
39,672,707
53.98%
Approval of advisory vote on compensation
33,705,093
45.86%
39,788,960
54.14%
About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation
Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent, with average annual production expected to increase to over 110 million pounds of copper equivalent in 2020. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".
Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.
On behalf of the Board of
COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION
"Gil Clausen"
Gil Clausen, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
