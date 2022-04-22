22.04.2022 17:31:00

Copperstone Resources publishes Annual Report for 2021

Kiruna April 22, 2022

The annual report for 2021 is now published and available, in Swedish, on Copperstone’s website www.copperstone.se.

For further information, please contact CEO Anna Tyni on +46 (0) 70 – 561 46 11 E-mail: anna.tyni@copperstone.se or info@copperstone.se or www.copperstone.se

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The
deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly
produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The parent company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.


