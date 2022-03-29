Copperstone Resources submits an environmental permit application for the Viscaria mine

Kiruna March 29, 2022



Copperstone Resources AB (publ) submits, according to previously communicated time plan, the application for an environmental permit to the Land and Environment Court at Umeå District Court prior to the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Northern Sweden. The application includes Copperstone's description and ambition for responsible modern mining using the best available technology within the mining industry, such as the impact on the local environment, in the processing plant and within transport and logistics solutions. In total, the application is covered by approximately 4,000 pages and, among others, includes a plan for innovative water management and water purification; recycling of valuable minerals in the old tailings dam as well as expected environmental impacts, protection and compensation measures for nature and reindeer herding. The company will hold a presentation tomorrow, March 30th at 13.00 CET.

"A permit application of this dignity covers many different areas, such as other national interests and the impact on the landscape, watercourses and natural values. For several years, we have conducted very thorough investigations and built our knowledge of how the mining operation will affect the environment and other interests. Thus, we can identify what measures are needed to ensure responsible mining for the environment and for everyone in Kiruna and the surrounding area. The results are described in our application and now the process commences with the public and authorities taking a stand on what we propose. Finally, the Land and Environment Court will grant a permit for our future operations and decide under what conditions we can conduct future operations. We are looking forward to an expedient and efficient permit process and eventually an appropriate environmental permit for the Viscaria copper mine”, comments Copperstone's Head of Environment and Sustainability, Anders Lundkvist.

"This is an important milestone for Copperstone. We have built a team of experts where we all share the ambition to restart Viscaria’s copper production in a responsible way in order to and contribute both locally and globally. The deposit’s high copper grade, substantial mineral resources as well as its geographical location imply that we have excellent conditions for delivering quality and sustainably produced copper - a metal with a key role in the transition to an electrified and a CO2-neutral society", says Copperstone's CEO Anna Tyni.

Invitation to presentation:

Tomorrow, March 30, 2022, Copperstone's CEO Anna Tyni, executive Chairman of the Board Jörgen Olsson, Head of Environment and Sustainability Anders Lundkvist and other members of the management team will hold a webcast where the environmental permit application process for Viscaria will be presented more in detail.

Time and date: 13:00 CET on March 30, 2022

Link to webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFE56AhK8XM



ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The parent company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

