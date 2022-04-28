COPT 1Q 2022 Results Exceed Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT” or the "Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Management Comments

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our strategy of prioritizing capital allocation and leasing efforts at our Defense/IT Locations that serve priority missions at U.S. defense installations continues to produce strong, reliable results that are not correlated to traditional office fundamentals. First quarter results represent a strong start to the year, and we remain on-track to achieve our full year operating, leasing, and FFO per share objectives. Same-property results modestly exceeded expectations, and leasing was strong in the operating and development portfolios. The 157,000 square feet of vacancy leasing we achieved exceeded our 5-year average for the quarter. Our 64% tenant retention rate in the quarter reflected the anticipated non-renewal by Transamerica at 100 Light Street, which was included in our full-year retention guidance of 70-to-75%. The 265,000 square foot data center shell lease we executed in the quarter represents nearly 40% of the 700,000 square feet of development leasing we expect to complete this year, and we anticipate a productive second quarter.” He continued, "During the quarter, we placed 283,000 square feet of fully-leased developments into service and, among the 1.7 million square feet of active developments currently underway, we expect to place nearly 800,000 square feet of fully-leased projects into service for the year. Lastly, the mid-point of our full-year guidance implies 2.2% growth in FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability, reduced by roughly 2% from the dilutive sale of DC-6 during the quarter.”

Financial Highlights

1st Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS”) was $0.52 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to ($0.06) for the first quarter of 2021.

Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition, was $0.58 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.27 for first quarter 2021.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.58 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.56 for the first quarter of 2021.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s 21.8 million square foot core portfolio was 92.2% occupied and 94.1% leased.

During the quarter, the Company placed into service 283,000 square feet of developments that were 100% leased.

Same-Property Performance:

At March 31, 2022, COPT’s 20.3 million square foot same-property portfolio was 92.0% occupied and 93.9% leased.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s same-property cash NOI increased 1.2%, over the prior year’s comparable period.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased : For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company leased 871,000 square feet, including 448,000 square feet of renewals, 157,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 265,000 square feet in development projects.

Tenant Retention Rates : During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company renewed 64% of expiring square feet. First quarter non-renewals included a 141,000 square foot lease expiration in the Company’s Regional Office portfolio. This non-renewal was included in management’s original full-year retention guidance of 70-75%.

Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases : For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, straight-line rents on renewals decreased 1.9%, and cash rents on renewed space decreased 5.7%. For the same time period, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.6%.

Lease Terms : In the first quarter of 2022, lease terms averaged 3.3 years on renewing leases, 6.4 years on new leasing of vacant space, and 15.0 years on development leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development Pipeline : The Company’s development pipeline consists of 11 properties totaling 1.7 million square feet that were 96% leased at March 31, 2022. These projects represent a total estimated investment of $552.7 million, of which $214.3 million has been spent.

Dispositions: On January 25, 2022, the Company sold 100% of COPT DC-6 ("DC-6”), the only asset in the Company’s Wholesale Data Center reporting segment, for $223 million. There was no debt on the asset.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

In January and as referenced in the preceding paragraph, the Company sold its wholesale data center for $223 million and used the proceeds to repay unsecured, variable rate debt.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.2x.

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.6x and its net debt adjusted for fully-leased development to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.1x.

At March 31, 2022, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 2.72% with a weighted average maturity of 6.9 years; additionally, 97.2% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates.

On April 8, 2022, the Company filed a new universal shelf registration statement with the SEC to replace its expired registration. In conjunction with this filing, the Company will also file a new prospectus supplement in May to attach its $300 million at-the-market ("ATM”) stock offering program to the new shelf registration statement.

Associated Supplemental Presentation

Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks for its first quarter 2022 conference call; the presentation can be viewed and downloaded from the ‘Financial Info – Financial Results’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/financial-information/financial-results

2022 Guidance

Management is updating its full-year guidance for EPS and FFOPS, per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability, from the prior range of $1.12-$1.20, and $2.30-$2.38, respectively, to new ranges of $1.16-$1.22, and $2.31-$2.37, respectively. Management is establishing second quarter guidance for EPS and FFOPS per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability at $0.22-$0.24 and $0.57-$0.59, respectively. Reconciliations of projected EPS to projected FFOPS, in accordance with Nareit and as adjusted for comparability are as follows:

Reconciliation of EPS to FFOPS, per Nareit and Quarter ending Year ending As Adjusted for Comparability June 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 Low High Low High EPS $0.22 $0.24 $1.16 $1.22 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 0.35 0.35 1.40 1.40 Gain on sales of real estate - - (0.25) (0.25) FFOPS, Nareit definition and as adjusted for comparability $0.57 $0.59 $2.31 $2.37

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT”) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties”). As of March 31, 2022, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 19 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 186 properties encompassed 21.8 million square feet and was 94.1% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "estimate,” "plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Revenues from real estate operations $ 142,280 $ 137,830 Construction contract and other service revenues 53,200 16,558 Total revenues 195,480 154,388 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 57,181 53,276 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 34,264 34,500 Construction contract and other service expenses 51,650 15,793 General and administrative expenses 6,670 6,062 Leasing expenses 1,874 2,344 Business development expenses and land carry costs 783 1,094 Total operating expenses 152,422 113,069 Interest expense (14,424 ) (17,519 ) Interest and other income 1,893 1,865 Credit loss recoveries 316 907 Gain on sales of real estate 15 (490 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (342 ) (33,166 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 30,516 (7,084 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 888 222 Income tax expense (153 ) (32 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 31,251 (6,894 ) Discontinued operations 29,573 815 Net Income (loss) 60,824 (6,079 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP”) (856 ) 85 Other consolidated entities (649 ) (675 ) Net income (loss) attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 59,319 $ (6,669 ) Earnings per share ("EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income (loss) attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 59,319 $ (6,669 ) Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (181 ) (170 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (39 ) — Numerator for diluted EPS $ 59,099 $ (6,839 ) Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 112,020 111,888 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 426 — Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests 132 — Weighted average common shares - diluted 112,578 111,888 Diluted EPS $ 0.52 $ (0.06 )

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 60,824 $ (6,079 ) Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 34,264 37,321 Gain on sales of real estate from continuing and discontinued operations (28,579 ) 490 Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 526 454 Funds from operations ("FFO”) 67,035 32,186 FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (1,042 ) (1,027 ) Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (362 ) (162 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Basic FFO”) 65,631 30,997 Redeemable noncontrolling interests (6 ) — Diluted FFO adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards 27 — Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted FFO”) 65,652 30,997 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 342 33,166 Diluted FFO comparability adjustments for redeemable noncontrolling interests — 458 Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards (2 ) (167 ) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 65,992 64,454 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (3,189 ) (3,357 ) Amortization of intangibles and other assets included in net operating income (372 ) 40 Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 2,111 1,904 Amortization of deferred financing costs 597 793 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 605 542 Replacement capital expenditures (17,358 ) (12,230 ) Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs 39 241 Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO”) $ 48,425 $ 52,387 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.58 $ 0.27 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.58 $ 0.56 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,580,281 $ 3,532,944 Total assets 4,132,026 4,262,452 Debt, per balance sheet 2,156,784 2,272,304 Total liabilities 2,414,670 2,578,479 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 26,820 26,898 Equity 1,690,536 1,657,075 Net debt to adjusted book 39.7 % 40.5 % Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 186 184 Total operational square feet (in thousands) 21,849 21,553 % Occupied 92.2 % 92.6 % % Leased 94.1 % 94.4 %

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 47.6 % 100.5 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 47.4 % 48.3 % Diluted AFFO 64.5 % 59.5 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 5.2 x 4.3 x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 6.6 x 6.6 x Net debt adj. for fully-leased development to in-place adj. EBITDA ratio (3) 6.1 x 6.3 x Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 112,578 111,888 Weighted average common units 1,384 1,246 Anti-dilutive EPS effect of share-based compensation awards — 261 Denominator for diluted FFO per share 113,962 113,395 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — 940 Denominator for diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability 113,962 114,335

(1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties. (2) Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four). (3) Represents net debt less costs incurred on properties under development that were 100% leased as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares and deferred shares $ 30,837 $ 30,805 Common unit distributions - unrestricted units 404 347 Common unit distributions - dilutive restricted units 13 — Dividends and distributions for payout ratios $ 31,254 $ 31,152 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 60,824 $ (6,079 ) Interest expense 14,424 17,519 Income tax expense 153 32 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 34,264 37,321 Other depreciation and amortization 607 555 Gain on sales of real estate (28,579 ) 490 Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 758 693 EBITDAre 82,451 50,531 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 342 33,166 Net gain on other investments (565 ) — Credit loss recoveries (316 ) (907 ) Business development expenses 326 548 Adjusted EBITDA 82,238 83,338 Pro forma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period 579 166 Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue — 124 In-place adjusted EBITDA 82,817 83,628 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 14,424 $ 17,519 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (597 ) (793 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (605 ) (542 ) COPT’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding deferred financing costs 231 234 Scheduled principal amortization 774 962 Capitalized interest 1,529 1,805 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,756 $ 19,185

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 10,010 $ 7,139 Building improvements 6,832 3,628 Leasing costs 2,270 1,129 Net additions to tenant improvements and incentives 1,808 2,900 Excluded building improvements and leasing costs (3,562 ) (2,566 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 17,358 $ 12,230 Same Properties cash NOI $ 79,567 $ 78,650 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (1,503 ) 1,724 Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents 519 99 Lease termination fees, net 221 1,362 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 1,463 228 Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV 83 101 Same Properties NOI $ 80,350 $ 82,164

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 4,132,026 $ 4,262,452 Accumulated depreciation 1,182,652 1,152,523 Accumulated depreciation included in assets held for sale — 82,385 Accumulated amortization of intangibles on property acquisitions and deferred leasing costs 217,607 215,925 Accumulated amortization of intangibles on property acquisitions and deferred leasing costs included in assets held for sale — 4,547 COPT’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 27,367 27,312 COPT’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 4,328 3,744 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (29,729 ) (29,342 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (19,347 ) (13,262 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (458 ) (434 ) Adjusted book $ 5,514,446 $ 5,705,850

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Reconciliation of debt to net debt, net debt adjusted for fully-leased development and pro forma net debt adjusted for fully-leased development Debt, per balance sheet $ 2,156,784 $ 2,272,304 $ 2,207,903 Net discounts and deferred financing costs 24,728 25,982 23,701 COPT’s share of unconsolidated JV gross debt 26,250 26,250 26,250 Gross debt $ 2,207,762 $ 2,324,536 $ 2,257,854 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (19,347 ) (13,262 ) (36,139 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (458 ) (434 ) (202 ) Net debt $ 2,187,957 $ 2,310,840 $ 2,221,513 Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties (154,259 ) (162,884 ) (128,032 ) Net debt adjusted for fully-leased development $ 2,033,698 $ 2,147,956 $ 2,093,481 Net debt $ 2,187,957 $ 2,310,840 $ 2,221,513 Debt pay down from Wholesale Data Center sale proceeds N/A (216,000 ) N/A Pro forma net debt $ 2,187,957 $ 2,094,840 $ 2,221,513 Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties (154,259 ) (162,884 ) (128,032 ) Pro forma net debt adjusted for fully-leased development $ 2,033,698 $ 1,931,956 $ 2,093,481

