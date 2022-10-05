COPT Provides Conference Call Details to Discuss 3Q 2022 Results and Publishes 2022 ESG Report

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) ("COPT” or the "Company”) announces the release date and conference call details in which management will discuss third quarter 2022 results and announces the posting of its 2022 ESG Report and GRESB 2022 survey results.

3Q 2022 Results Details:

Results Release Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022 after the market closes

Conference Call Date: Friday, October 28, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern

Participants must register for the conference call at the link below to receive the dial-in number and personal pin. Registering only takes a few moments and provides direct access to the conference call without waiting for an operator. You may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI72a10ea2a80646dc85eef9257f7c258b

Participants can also listen to the conference call via a live webcast in the ‘News & Events – IR Calendar’ section of COPT’s Investors website:

https://investors.copt.com/news-events/ir-calendar

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast only on COPT’s Investors website.

2022 ESG Report:

COPT has posted its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report (the "2022 ESG Report”) in the ‘Sustainability’ section of its Investors website:

https://investors.copt.com/sustainability

COPT’s 2022 ESG Report outlines the Company’s dedication to its foundational RITE principles – Reduce, Innovate, Thrive and Engage which provide transparency to our environmental, social and governance practices. A direct link to the 2022 ESG Report is here: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/copt/files/pages/copt/db/2284/description/COPT_2022_SustainabilityReport_final.pdf

2022 GRESB Survey Results:

Included in the 2022 ESG Report are selected highlights from the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB”) survey where COPT earned its 8th consecutive Green Star rating. The GRESB annual survey is the global real estate industry’s most rigorous assessment of sustainability performance and its Green Star rating represents high achievement in each of the survey’s seven aspects.

About GRESB

GRESB’s mission is to enhance and protect shareholder value by assessing and empowering sustainability practices in the real asset sector. GRESB assesses the sustainability performance of real asset sector portfolios and assets in public, private and direct sectors worldwide. It offers environmental, social, and governance ("ESG”) data, scorecards, benchmark reports and portfolio analysis tools.

Its annual dynamic survey collects information regarding the sustainability performance of companies, funds and assets, including information on performance indicators, such as energy, GHG emissions, water and waste. Survey questions are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks such as GRI and PRI. For more information, please refer to www.GRESB.com.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT”) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties”). As of June 30, 2022, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 19 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 186 properties encompassed 21.9 million square feet and was 93.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "estimate,” "plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

