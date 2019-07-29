COPT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT” or the "Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Management Comments

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Second quarter FFO per share exceeded the high-end of our guidance, driven in part by stronger-than-anticipated growth in same-property cash NOI of 4.5%. The strength of demand recovery throughout our Defense/IT locations continues to support record-levels of lease achievement, and we have already exceeded our previously elevated full-year goal of leasing 1.4 million square feet in development projects, setting a new corporate record for annual development leasing volume. Based on the pipeline of opportunities before us, we are increasing our development leasing target to 2.0 million square feet.” He continued, "As important, in June we created a strategic joint venture with a world class investment group. Proceeds from this venture fund our 2019 development investment needs, as well as most of our expected 2020 development investment.”

Financial Highlights

2nd Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS”) was $0.95 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $0.19 for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 EPS included a $0.75 per share gain on sale from contributing a 90% interest in seven data center shells to a joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT”).

Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition and as adjusted for comparability, was $0.52 for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $0.51 for second quarter 2018 results.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At June 30, 2019, the Company’s core portfolio of 167 operating office properties was 92.9% occupied and 94.1% leased.

During the quarter, the Company placed all or portions of five developments aggregating 606,000 square feet into service that were 100% leased. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company placed 787,000 square feet into service in properties that were 100% leased.

Same-Property Performance:

At June 30, 2019, COPT’s same-property portfolio of 150 buildings was 92.0% occupied and 93.3% leased.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s total same-property cash NOI increased 4.5% over the prior year’s comparable period, driven by a 5.4% increase in same-property cash NOI from Defense/IT locations.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased ?For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company leased 1.6 million total square feet, including 659,000 square feet of renewing leases, 245,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 652,000 square feet in development projects.



For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company leased 2.5 million total square feet, including 950,000 square feet of renewing leases, 371,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 1.2 million square feet in development projects.

For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, cash rents on renewed space decreased 3.3% and 4.6%, respectively. For the same time periods, average annual escalations on renewing leases were 2.6%.

In the second quarter, lease terms averaged 2.8 years on renewing leases, 6.4 years on new leasing of vacant space, and 11.0 years on development leasing. For the six months, lease terms averaged 3.1 years on renewing leases, 6.1 years on new leasing of vacant space, and 12.0 years on development leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development & Redevelopment Projects:

Construction Pipeline. At July 29, 2019, the Company’s construction pipeline consisted of 13 properties totaling 2.1 million square feet that were 83% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $579.3 million, of which $236.3 million has been incurred.

At July 29, 2019, the Company’s construction pipeline consisted of 13 properties totaling 2.1 million square feet that were 83% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $579.3 million, of which $236.3 million has been incurred. Redevelopment. At June 30, 2019, one project was under redevelopment totaling 106,000 square feet that was 67% leased. The Company has invested $18.1 million of the $25.5 million anticipated total cost.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

On June 20, 2019, the Company raised $238.5 million of proceeds to fund development by contributing a 90% interest in seven data center shell properties to a joint venture with BREIT. The Company owns a 10% interest in the joint venture.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s net debt plus preferred equity to adjusted book ratio was 36.2% and its net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.7x. For the same period, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.7x.

As of June 30, 2019, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate was 4.15%; additionally, 95.1% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates and the consolidated debt portfolio had a weighted average maturity of 4.0 years.

2019 Guidance

Management is increasing its previously issued guidance range of $1.34?$1.38 for full year EPS to include the gain on sale from contributing two more data center shell properties in the fourth quarter. The new range for full year EPS is $1.52-$1.56. The Company is reiterating its previously issued guidance range for full year FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, of $2.01?$2.05.

Management also is establishing EPS and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 at ranges of $0.14?$0.16 and $0.49?$0.51, respectively. Reconciliations of projected diluted EPS to projected FFOPS are as follows:

Reconciliation of EPS to FFOPS, per Nareit and Quarter ending Year ending As Adjusted for Comparability September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low High Low High EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 1.52 $ 1.56 Real estate depreciation and amortization 0.35 0.35 1.40 1.40 Gain on sales of real estate - - (0.91 ) (0.91 ) FFOPS, Nareit definition and as adjusted for comparability $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 2.01 $ 2.05

Updated Full-Year Guidance Assumptions—Management is updating the following assumptions for its full-year guidance:

Development Leasing Objective. Management is increasing its development leasing goal for the year, from the previously elevated target of 1.4 million square feet, to a new target of 2.0 million square feet.

Management is increasing its development leasing goal for the year, from the previously elevated target of 1.4 million square feet, to a new target of 2.0 million square feet. Development Spend. Due to its expanded set of development opportunities, the Company is increasing its development investment guidance by $75 million, from the prior elevated range of $325-$375 million, to a new range of $400-$450 million.

Due to its expanded set of development opportunities, the Company is increasing its development investment guidance by $75 million, from the prior elevated range of $325-$375 million, to a new range of $400-$450 million. Proceeds from Asset Sales. To fund its value-added developments, the Company is increasing its disposition guidance for the year from the previously elevated range of $200-$225 million, to $300 million.

To fund its value-added developments, the Company is increasing its disposition guidance for the year from the previously elevated range of $200-$225 million, to $300 million. Same Property Cash NOI Growth. The Company’s initial guidance assumes cash NOI from same-properties would increase 1.5%-3% for the year; the Company is increasing its assumption to growth of between 2.75%-3.25%.

The Company’s initial guidance assumes cash NOI from same-properties would increase 1.5%-3% for the year; the Company is increasing its assumption to growth of between 2.75%-3.25%. Renewal Rates. The Company is increasing its tenant retention guidance for the full year from its original range of 70%-75% to a new range of 75%-80%.

The Company is increasing its tenant retention guidance for the full year from its original range of 70%-75% to a new range of 75%-80%. Cash Rent Spreads on Renewing Leases. To incorporate the impact of executing sizeable early renewals that will be incremental to its original forecast, the Company is lowering its full-year guidance for cash rents on renewing leases, from the prior range of flat to down 2%, to a new range of (5%)-(4%).

Associated Supplemental Presentation

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

Company Information

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties”). As of June 30, 2019, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 13 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 167 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.8 million square feet and was 94.1% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "estimate,” "plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect these expectations, estimates, and projections include, but are not limited to:

general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, affect office property and data center demand and rents, tenant creditworthiness, interest rates, financing availability and property values;

adverse changes in the real estate markets including, among other things, increased competition with other companies;

governmental actions and initiatives, including risks associated with the impact of a prolonged government shutdown or budgetary reductions or impasses, such as a reduction in rental revenues, non-renewal of leases, and/or reduced or delayed demand for additional space by the Company's strategic customers;

the Company’s ability to borrow on favorable terms;

risks of real estate acquisition and development activities, including, among other things, risks that development projects may not be completed on schedule, that tenants may not take occupancy or pay rent or that development or operating costs may be greater than anticipated;

risks of investing through joint venture structures, including risks that the Company’s joint venture partners may not fulfill their financial obligations as investors or may take actions that are inconsistent with the Company’s objectives;

changes in the Company’s plans for properties or views of market economic conditions or failure to obtain development rights, either of which could result in recognition of significant impairment losses;

the Company’s ability to satisfy and operate effectively under Federal income tax rules relating to real estate investment trusts and partnerships;

possible adverse changes in tax laws;

the dilutive effects of issuing additional common shares;

the Company's ability to achieve projected results;

security breaches relating to cyber attacks, cyber intrusions or other factors; and

environmental requirements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the section entitled "Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Revenues from real estate operations $ 132,771 $ 129,162 $ 264,761 $ 257,440 Construction contract and other service revenues 42,299 17,581 59,249 44,779 Total revenues 175,070 146,743 324,010 302,219 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 47,886 49,446 97,331 100,397 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 34,802 33,190 69,598 66,702 Construction contract and other service expenses 41,002 16,941 57,328 43,157 General and administrative expenses 7,650 6,067 14,369 11,928 Leasing expenses 1,736 1,561 3,768 2,992 Business development expenses and land carry costs 870 1,234 1,983 2,848 Total operating expenses 133,946 108,439 244,377 228,024 Interest expense (18,475 ) (18,945 ) (37,149 ) (37,729 ) Interest and other income 1,849 1,439 4,135 2,798 Gain on sales of real estate 84,469 (23 ) 84,469 (27 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 108,967 20,775 131,088 39,237 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 420 373 811 746 Income tax benefit (expense) 176 (63 ) (18 ) (118 ) Net income 109,563 21,085 131,881 39,865 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP”) (1,339 ) (608 ) (1,596 ) (1,152 ) Preferred units in the OP (165 ) (165 ) (330 ) (330 ) Other consolidated entities (1,268 ) (878 ) (2,305 ) (1,799 ) Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 106,791 $ 19,434 $ 127,650 $ 36,584 Earnings per share ("EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 106,791 $ 19,434 $ 127,650 $ 36,584 Distributions on dilutive convertible preferred units 165 — — — Redeemable noncontrolling interests 902 — 66 — Common units in the OP — — 1,515 — Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (346 ) (117 ) (391 ) (234 ) Numerator for diluted EPS $ 107,512 $ 19,317 $ 128,840 $ 36,350 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 111,557 101,789 110,759 101,397 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 310 119 289 131 Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,062 — 130 — Dilutive convertible preferred units 176 — — — Common units in the OP — — 1,329 — Weighted average common shares - diluted 113,105 101,908 112,507 101,528 Diluted EPS $ 0.95 $ 0.19 $ 1.15 $ 0.36

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 109,563 $ 21,085 $ 131,881 $ 39,865 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 34,802 33,190 69,598 66,702 Gain on sales of real estate (84,469 ) 23 (84,469 ) 27 Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 566 564 1,132 1,127 Funds from operations ("FFO”) 60,462 54,862 118,142 107,721 Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP (165 ) (165 ) (330 ) (330 ) FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (1,188 ) (753 ) (2,159 ) (1,697 ) Basic and diluted FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (229 ) (224 ) (414 ) (437 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Basic FFO”) 58,880 53,720 115,239 105,257 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 33 — 942 — Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted FFO”) 58,913 53,720 116,181 105,257 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements — 9 44 48 Executive transition costs — 213 4 376 Non-comparable professional and legal expenses 311 — 311 — Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 59,222 53,941 116,538 105,679 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization 1,051 (1,195 ) (616 ) (2,023 ) Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income (50 ) 231 12 587 Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 1,623 1,550 3,296 3,035 Amortization of deferred financing costs 529 468 1,057 936 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 374 358 744 712 Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense 33 34 67 68 Replacement capital expenditures (16,002 ) (15,613 ) (27,175 ) (31,133 ) Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs 181 (32 ) 214 99 Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO”) $ 46,961 $ 39,742 $ 94,137 $ 77,960 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 1.03 $ 1.01 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.550 $ 0.550

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,194,372 $ 3,250,626 Total assets 3,803,469 3,656,005 Debt, per balance sheet 1,784,362 1,823,909 Total liabilities 2,054,555 2,002,697 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 29,803 26,260 Equity 1,719,111 1,627,048 Net debt to adjusted book 36.1 % 38.9 % Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 167 161 Total net rentable square feet owned (in thousands) 18,788 17,937 Occupancy % 92.9 % 93.1 % Leased % 94.1 % 94.0 %

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 52.7 % 54.3 % 53.5 % 55.1 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 52.4 % 54.1 % 53.3 % 54.9 % Diluted AFFO 66.1 % 73.4 % 66.0 % 74.4 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 3.7x 3.6x 3.7x 3.6x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 5.7x 6.3x N/A N/A Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (3) 5.7x 6.3x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 113,105 101,908 112,507 101,528 Weighted average common units 1,327 3,197 — 3,208 Redeemable noncontrolling interests (926 ) — 907 — Dilutive convertible preferred units (176 ) — — — Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability 113,330 105,105 113,414 104,736

(1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties. (2) Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four). (3) Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares and deferred shares $ 30,693 $ 28,284 $ 61,378 $ 56,258 Common unit distributions - unrestricted units 365 879 730 1,758 Dividends and distributions for payout ratios $ 31,058 $ 29,163 $ 62,108 $ 58,016 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 109,563 $ 21,085 $ 131,881 $ 39,865 Interest expense 18,475 18,945 37,149 37,729 Income tax (benefit) expense (176 ) 63 18 118 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment 496 459 929 982 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 34,802 33,190 69,598 66,702 Gain on sales of real estate (84,469 ) 23 (84,469 ) 27 Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 830 828 1,657 1,652 EBITDAre 79,521 74,593 156,763 147,075 Net gain on other investments (12 ) — (400 ) — Business development expenses 460 757 1,008 1,780 Non-comparable professional and legal expenses 311 — 311 — Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements — 9 44 48 Executive transition costs — 213 4 376 Adjusted EBITDA 80,280 75,572 $ 157,730 $ 149,279 Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period (1,981 ) 418 In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 78,299 $ 75,990 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 18,475 $ 18,945 $ 37,149 $ 37,729 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (529 ) (468 ) (1,057 ) (936 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (374 ) (358 ) (744 ) (712 ) Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense (33 ) (34 ) (67 ) (68 ) COPT’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding deferred financing costs 258 258 513 513 Scheduled principal amortization 1,095 1,049 2,193 2,101 Capitalized interest 2,388 1,397 4,392 2,771 Preferred unit distributions 165 165 330 330 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,445 $ 20,954 $ 42,709 $ 41,728

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 8,568 $ 8,117 $ 15,720 $ 16,732 Building improvements 4,333 5,775 8,864 7,696 Leasing costs 2,761 1,822 5,943 3,102 Net additions to tenant improvements and incentives 1,759 1,315 290 4,604 Excluded building improvements (1,419 ) (1,370 ) (3,642 ) (955 ) Excluded leasing costs — (46 ) — (46 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 16,002 $ 15,613 $ 27,175 $ 31,133 Same Properties cash NOI $ 73,436 $ 70,304 $ 144,322 $ 138,062 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (1,071 ) 447 (1,136 ) 16 Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents 73 (176 ) 33 (476 ) Amortization of below-market cost arrangements (23 ) (55 ) (46 ) (110 ) Lease termination fees, gross 285 558 806 1,566 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 522 831 910 2,694 Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV 46 68 105 135 Same Properties NOI $ 73,268 $ 71,977 $ 144,994 $ 141,887

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 3,803,469 $ 3,656,005 Accumulated depreciation 949,111 897,903 Accumulated depreciation included in assets held for sale 1,397 — Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs 210,183 204,882 Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs included in assets held for sale 4 — COPT’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 30,588 29,917 COPT’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 6,578 5,446 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (16,640 ) — Less: Property - finance lease liabilities (712 ) (660 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (46,282 ) (8,066 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (406 ) (293 ) Adjusted book $ 4,937,290 $ 4,785,134 Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus preferred equity Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred financing costs) $ 1,827,304 $ 1,868,504 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (46,282 ) (8,066 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (406 ) (293 ) Net debt $ 1,780,616 $ 1,860,145 Preferred equity 8,800 8,800 Net debt plus preferred equity $ 1,789,416 $ 1,868,945

