COPT Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT” or the "Company”) (NYSE:OFC) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Management Comments

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Third quarter FFO per share met the high-end of our guidance, and the strengthening demand taking place throughout our Defense/IT locations continued to support record-levels of leasing, both for new developments and within our operating portfolio. Our 2.1 million square feet of development leasing through the third quarter is 68% greater than our prior full-year record set in 2012, and our 622,000 square feet of vacancy leasing this year is on-pace to set a new annual record.” He continued, "We expect to finish the year with strength, and for leasing momentum to carry into 2020.”

Financial Highlights

3rd Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS”) was $0.19 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $0.18 for the third quarter of 2018.

Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition and as adjusted for comparability, was $0.51 for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $0.50 for third quarter 2018 results.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s core portfolio of 167 operating office and data center shell properties was 92.8% occupied and 94.5% leased.

During the quarter, the Company placed portions of two developments aggregating 17,000 square feet into service that were 100% leased. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company placed 804,000 square feet into service in properties that were 100% leased.

Same-Property Performance:

At September 30, 2019, COPT’s same-property portfolio of 150 buildings was 91.9% occupied and 93.8% leased.

For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company’s same-property cash NOI increased 0.5% and 3.2%, respectively, over the prior year’s comparable periods.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased ?For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company leased 1.7 million total square feet, including 592,000 square feet of renewals, 251,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 875,000 square feet in development projects.



During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company leased 4.2 million total square feet, including 1.5 million square feet of renewals, 622,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 2.1 million square feet in development projects.

Renewal Rates ?During the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company respectively renewed 71.9% and 75.4% of total expiring leases.

Cash Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases ?For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, cash rents on renewed space decreased 6.3% and 5.3%, respectively. For the same time periods, average annual escalations on renewing leases were 2.2% and 2.4%, respectively.

Lease Terms ?In the third quarter, lease terms averaged 3.8 years on renewing leases, 5.8 years on new leasing of vacant space, and 13.6 years on development leasing. For the nine months, lease terms averaged 3.4 years on renewing leases, 6.0 years on new leasing of vacant space, and 12.7 years on development leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development & Redevelopment Projects:

Construction Pipeline ?At October 9, 2019, the Company’s construction pipeline consisted of 14 properties totaling 2.5 million square feet that were 82% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $715.4 million, of which $304.5 million has been incurred.

Redevelopment ?At September 30, 2019, one project was under redevelopment totaling 106,000 square feet that was 80% leased. The Company has invested $22.4 million of the $25.9 million anticipated total cost.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s net debt plus preferred equity to adjusted book ratio was 37.5% and its net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.1x. For the same period, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.7x.

As of September 30, 2019, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate was 4.1%; additionally, 86.4% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates and the consolidated debt portfolio had a weighted average maturity of 3.8 years.

During the third quarter, the Company’s joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT”) placed $154 million of mortgage debt on its seven data center shells. The mortgage debt matures in July 2029, is interest-only for the term, and bears interest at 3.64%. COPT received its 10% share of the mortgage proceeds.

2019 Guidance

Management is updating its previously issued guidance range of $1.52?$1.56 for full year EPS to a new range of $1.53-$1.55. The Company is tightening its previously issued guidance range for full year FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, of $2.01?$2.05, to a new range of $2.02?$2.04.

Management also is establishing EPS and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019 at ranges of $0.30?$0.32 and $0.49?$0.51, respectively. Reconciliations of projected diluted EPS to projected FFOPS are as follows:

Table 1: Reconciliation of EPS to FFOPS, per Nareit® and Quarter ending Year ending As Adjusted for Comparability December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low High Low High EPS $0.30 $0.32 $1.53 $1.55 Real estate depreciation and amortization 0.35 0.35 1.40 1.40 Gain on sales of real estate (0.16 ) (0.16 ) (0.91 ) (0.91 ) FFOPS, Nareit definition and as adjusted for comparability $0.49 $0.51 $2.02 $2.04

Updated Full-Year Guidance Assumptions—As a reminder, Management expects to complete the sale of two additional data center shells to the BREIT joint venture during 4Q19 to fund additional development. Management is updating the following assumptions for its full-year guidance:

Development Leasing Objective. Management is increasing its development leasing goal for the year, from the previously elevated target of 2.0 million square feet, to a new target of 2.2 million square feet.

Same-Property Cash NOI Growth. Management is increasing and tightening its previously increased guidance for full-year same-property cash NOI growth, from the prior range of 2.75%-3.25% to the new range of 3.25%-3.5%. The increase reflects expense management improvements at the property level.

Same-Property Year-End Occupancy. The Company is adjusting its expectation for same-property occupancy at year end from the prior range of 92%-93%, to 91.5%-92.0%. The decrease reflects expected occupancy dates on approximately 50,000 square feet of new tenancy slipping from late 4Q19 into 1Q20.

Associated Supplemental Presentation

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

Company Information

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties”). As of September 30, 2019, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 13 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 167 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.8 million square feet and was 94.5% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "estimate,” "plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Revenues from real estate operations $ 130,734 $ 128,988 $ 395,495 $ 386,428 Construction contract and other service revenues 28,697 8,423 87,946 53,202 Total revenues 159,431 137,411 483,441 439,630 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 49,714 49,340 147,045 149,737 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 34,692 34,195 104,290 100,897 Construction contract and other service expenses 27,802 8,058 85,130 51,215 Impairment losses 327 — 327 — General and administrative expenses 6,105 5,796 20,474 17,724 Leasing expenses 1,824 1,103 5,592 4,095 Business development expenses and land carry costs 964 1,567 2,947 4,415 Total operating expenses 121,428 100,059 365,805 328,083 Interest expense (17,126 ) (19,181 ) (54,275 ) (56,910 ) Interest and other income 1,842 1,486 5,977 4,284 Gain on sales of real estate — — 84,469 (27 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 22,719 19,657 153,807 58,894 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 396 374 1,207 1,120 Income tax benefit 131 291 113 173 Net income 23,246 20,322 155,127 60,187 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP”) (267 ) (380 ) (1,863 ) (1,532 ) Preferred units in the OP (157 ) (165 ) (487 ) (495 ) Other consolidated entities (1,565 ) (1,080 ) (3,870 ) (2,879 ) Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 21,257 $ 18,697 $ 148,907 $ 55,281 Earnings per share ("EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 21,257 $ 18,697 $ 148,907 $ 55,281 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — — 100 — Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (118 ) (114 ) (469 ) (348 ) Numerator for diluted EPS $ 21,139 $ 18,583 $ 148,538 $ 54,933 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 111,582 104,379 111,036 102,401 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 361 231 313 165 Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests — — 123 — Dilutive effect of forward equity sale agreements — 178 — 60 Weighted average common shares - diluted 111,943 104,788 111,472 102,626 Diluted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 1.33 $ 0.54

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 23,246 $ 20,322 $ 155,127 $ 60,187 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 34,692 34,195 104,290 100,897 Impairment losses on real estate 327 — 327 — Gain on sales of real estate — — (84,469 ) 27 Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 790 564 1,922 1,691 Funds from operations ("FFO”) 59,055 55,081 177,197 162,802 Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP (157 ) (165 ) (487 ) (495 ) FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (1,429 ) (1,060 ) (3,588 ) (2,757 ) Basic and diluted FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (248 ) (214 ) (662 ) (651 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Basic FFO”) 57,221 53,642 172,460 158,899 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 34 — 100 — Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted FFO”) 57,255 53,642 172,560 158,899 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements — 251 44 299 Executive transition costs — 46 4 422 Non-comparable professional and legal expenses 175 — 486 — Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards — (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 57,430 53,938 173,092 159,617 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (515 ) 582 (1,131 ) (1,441 ) Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income (59 ) 153 (47 ) 740 Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 1,697 1,557 4,993 4,592 Amortization of deferred financing costs 538 468 1,595 1,404 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 377 362 1,121 1,074 Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense 12 33 79 101 Replacement capital expenditures (16,752 ) (18,803 ) (43,927 ) (49,936 ) Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs 66 50 280 149 Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO”) $ 42,794 $ 38,340 $ 136,055 $ 116,300 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.53 $ 1.51 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.53 $ 1.51 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.825 $ 0.825

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,258,823 $ 3,250,626 Total assets 3,855,369 3,656,005 Debt, per balance sheet 1,862,301 1,823,909 Total liabilities 2,130,745 2,002,697 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 28,677 26,260 Equity 1,695,947 1,627,048 Net debt to adjusted book 37.3 % 38.9% Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 167 161 Total net rentable square feet owned (in thousands) 18,799 17,937 % Occupied 92.8 % 93.1% % Leased 94.5 % 94.0% For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 54.2 % 56.3 % 54.0 % 55.5 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 54.1 % 56.0 % 53.8 % 55.3 % Diluted AFFO 72.6 % 78.8 % 68.5 % 75.8 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 3.7 x 3.6 x 3.7 x 3.6 x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 6.1 x 6.1 x N/A N/A Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (3) 6.1 x 6.1 x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 111,943 104,788 111,472 102,626 Weighted average common units 1,312 2,135 1,323 2,847 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 109 — — — Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability 113,364 106,923 112,795 105,473

(1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties. (2) Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four). (3) Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares and deferred shares $ 30,721 $ 29,821 $ 92,099 $ 86,079 Common unit distributions - unrestricted units 338 373 1,068 2,131 Dividends and distributions for payout ratios $ 31,059 $ 30,194 $ 93,167 $ 88,210 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 23,246 $ 20,322 $ 155,127 $ 60,187 Interest expense 17,126 19,181 54,275 56,910 Income tax benefit (131 ) (291 ) (113 ) (173 ) Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment 467 561 1,396 1,543 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 34,692 34,195 104,290 100,897 Impairment losses on real estate 327 — 327 — Gain on sales of real estate — — (84,469 ) 27 Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 1,202 830 2,859 2,482 EBITDAre 76,929 74,798 233,692 221,873 Net gain on other investments — — (400 ) — Business development expenses 419 673 1,427 2,453 Non-comparable professional and legal expenses 175 — 486 — Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements — 251 44 299 Executive transition costs — 46 4 422 Adjusted EBITDA 77,523 75,768 $ 235,253 $ 225,047 Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period — 166 In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 77,523 $ 75,934 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 17,126 $ 19,181 $ 54,275 $ 56,910 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (538 ) (468 ) (1,595 ) (1,404 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (377 ) (362 ) (1,121 ) (1,074 ) Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense (12 ) (33 ) (79 ) (101 ) COPT’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding deferred financing costs 403 261 916 774 Scheduled principal amortization 1,107 1,060 3,300 3,161 Capitalized interest 2,927 1,410 7,319 4,181 Preferred unit distributions 157 165 487 495 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,793 $ 21,214 $ 63,502 $ 62,942

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 10,880 $ 12,894 $ 26,600 $ 29,626 Building improvements 8,908 5,975 17,772 13,671 Leasing costs 2,722 2,945 8,665 6,047 Net (exclusions from) additions to tenant improvements and incentives (2,156 ) (896 ) (1,866 ) 3,708 Excluded building improvements (3,602 ) (2,134 ) (7,244 ) (3,089 ) Excluded leasing costs — 19 — (27 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 16,752 $ 18,803 $ 43,927 $ 49,936 Same Properties cash NOI $ 72,792 $ 72,406 $ 217,114 $ 210,468 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (735 ) (1,699 ) (1,871 ) (1,683 ) Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents 82 (98 ) 115 (574 ) Amortization of below-market cost arrangements (23 ) (56 ) (69 ) (166 ) Lease termination fees, gross 823 759 1,629 2,325 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 519 318 1,429 3,012 Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV 42 62 147 197 Same Properties NOI $ 73,500 $ 71,692 $ 218,494 $ 213,579 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 3,855,369 $ 3,656,005 Accumulated depreciation 979,353 897,903 Accumulated depreciation included in assets held for sale 1,397 — Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs 212,222 204,882 Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs included in assets held for sale 4 — COPT’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 46,061 29,917 COPT’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 7,376 5,446 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (16,686 ) — Less: Property - finance lease liabilities (702 ) (660 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (34,005 ) (8,066 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (505 ) (293 ) Adjusted book $ 5,049,884 $ 4,785,134 Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus preferred equity Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred financing costs) $ 1,920,179 $ 1,868,504 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (34,005 ) (8,066 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (505 ) (293 ) Net debt $ 1,885,669 $ 1,860,145 Preferred equity 8,800 8,800 Net debt plus preferred equity $ 1,894,469 $ 1,868,945

