21.06.2019 01:21:00

Coquitlam K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

COQUITLAM, BC, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 561, K-12 support workers, reached a tentative agreement (TA) with SD43 on Wednesday. Bargaining began on April 24 and a TA was reached after 7 sessions.

Logo: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) (CNW Group/Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE))

"The deal was achieved because of money negotiated for local tables in the provincial framework agreement," said CUPE 561 President Dave Ginter. "And having many locals reaching settlements helped nudge the parties a little closer to the deal."

The provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents' Council in September forms part of the tentative agreement. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed by the end of June.

CUPE 561 represents approximately 1900 members who provide a wide variety of services to students in Coquitlam.  Members include Education Assistants, Aboriginal Support Workers, Child Care Workers, Custodians, Food Service Workers, Grounds, Trades, Clerical, IT, and Administrative Support as well as workers at the maintenance shop, in continuing education and in our international education department, the largest in the province.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

