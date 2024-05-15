Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Board (re)appointments and dividend

The annual Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 May 2024 approved the reappointment of Ilona Haaijer and Steen Riisgaard as members of the Supervisory Board. Peter Kazius was appointed as CFO. He will succeed Eddy van Rhede van Kloot, and will form the Board of Management together with CEO Olivier Rigaud.

At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.61 per ordinary share for the financial year 2023 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.

The ex-dividend date is 17 May 2024, the record date is 20 May 2024, and the payment date is 28 May 2023.

Attachment