Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Board (re)appointments and dividend

The annual Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 14 May 2025 approved the appointments of Karen-Marie Katholm and Abhijit Bhattacharya, and the reappointment of Liz Doherty as members of the Supervisory Board.

At the annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Mathieu Vrijsen and Ms. Dessi Temperley stepped down from the Supervisory Board. Ilona Haaijer, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "As the new Chair of the Supervisory Board, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mathieu Vrijsen for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions during his tenure. After 12 years of distinguished service to the company as Chair and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board, and as Chair and dedicated member of various committees, Mathieu is stepping down, having been instrumental in guiding Corbion through significant phases of growth and transformation. His strategic vision, coupled with a deep understanding of market dynamics, has greatly enhanced Corbion's ability to innovate and adapt in a rapidly changing environment.

In addition, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Dessi Temperley as she steps down from her role. Dessi has been an integral member of our team, bringing her extensive expertise and unique perspective to the table. The Supervisory Board has benefited from er strategic thinking and deep financial experience and expertise.

The Supervisory Board sincerely thanks both Mathieu and Dessi for their dedication and service to the company as well as for being inspiring team members, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.64 per ordinary share for the financial year 2024 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.

The ex-dividend date is 16 May 2025, the record date is 19 May 2025, and the payment date is 27 May 2025.

