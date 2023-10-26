Corbion: Q3 2023 Interim Management Statement

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through the application of science, today publishes its results for the first nine months of 2023.



Key highlights first nine months 2023:

Sales € 1,091.0 million; an organic increase of 2.6%

Adjusted EBITDA € 142.8 million; an organic increase of 7.1%

Operating profit € 75.9 million; an organic growth of 0.2%

Organic growth core activities: Sales 4.2% & Adjusted EBITDA 12.3%

Q3 2023: Sales € 353.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA € 46.0 million Organic growth core activities: Sales -2.2% & Adjusted EBITDA 6.1%

Positive Free Cash Flow for the 2nd consecutive quarter as anticipated

Strategic Developments:

Restructuring program underway to accelerate significant positive free cash flow delivery, including a full review to drive material improvements in operating expenses, capital program and working capital

Broader auction process underway to divest the non-core emulsifier business in order to maximize value

Strategic review of Corbion’s position in PLA

Algae Ingredients roadmap 2025-2030 following strong growth prospect underway

Continued focus on high growth, high value biomedical business









€ million YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Total growth Organic growth Sales 1,091.0 1,080.4 1.0% 2.6% Adjusted EBITDA 142.8 142.8 0.0% 7.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.1% 13.2% Operating profit 75.9 91.7 -17.2% 0.2% Core activities Sales 952.3 927.9 2.6% 4.2% Adjusted EBITDA 121.5 116.6 4.2% 12.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.8% 12.6%





Attachment