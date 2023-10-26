|
26.10.2023 07:00:00
Corbion: Q3 2023 Interim Management Statement
Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through the application of science, today publishes its results for the first nine months of 2023.
Key highlights first nine months 2023:
- Sales € 1,091.0 million; an organic increase of 2.6%
- Adjusted EBITDA € 142.8 million; an organic increase of 7.1%
- Operating profit € 75.9 million; an organic growth of 0.2%
- Organic growth core activities: Sales 4.2% & Adjusted EBITDA 12.3%
- Q3 2023:
- Sales € 353.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA € 46.0 million
- Organic growth core activities: Sales -2.2% & Adjusted EBITDA 6.1%
- Positive Free Cash Flow for the 2nd consecutive quarter as anticipated
Strategic Developments:
- Restructuring program underway to accelerate significant positive free cash flow delivery, including a full review to drive material improvements in operating expenses, capital program and working capital
- Broader auction process underway to divest the non-core emulsifier business in order to maximize value
- Strategic review of Corbion’s position in PLA
- Algae Ingredients roadmap 2025-2030 following strong growth prospect underway
- Continued focus on high growth, high value biomedical business
€ million
|YTD 2023
|YTD 2022
|Total growth
|Organic growth
|Sales
|1,091.0
|1,080.4
|1.0%
|2.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|142.8
|142.8
|0.0%
|7.1%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|13.1%
|13.2%
|Operating profit
|75.9
|91.7
|-17.2%
|0.2%
|Core activities
|Sales
|952.3
|927.9
|2.6%
|4.2%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|121.5
|116.6
|4.2%
|12.3%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|12.8%
|12.6%
