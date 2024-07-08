+++ Einfach investieren ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
08.07.2024 07:00:00

Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 1 July – 5 July 2024

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.

During the week of 1 July up to and including 5 July 2024 a total of 70,284 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 19.1228 for a total amount of € 1,344,029.87.

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to € 17,644,487.57 representing 88.82% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Corbion NV 18,98 -1,04% Corbion NV

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: ATX etwas höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Montag in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegen sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.

