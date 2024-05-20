|
20.05.2024 07:00:00
Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 13 May – 17 May 2024
Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.
During the week of 13 May up to and including 17 May 2024 a total of 132,271 shares were repurchased at an average price of €21.5402 for a total amount of €2,849,146.51.
To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €4,848,631.04 representing 24.24% of the overall share buyback program.
Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information
This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.
