22.07.2024 07:00:00
Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 15 July – 19 July 2024
Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.
During the week of 15 July up to and including 19 July 2024 a total of 44,266 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 19.8448 for a total amount of € 878,450.93.
To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to € 19,765,545.55 representing 98.83% of the overall share buyback program.
Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information
This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.
