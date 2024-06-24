|
24.06.2024 07:00:00
Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 17 June – 21 June 2024
Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.
During the week of 17 June up to and including 21 June 2024 a total of 108,295 shares were repurchased at an average price of €19.0185 for a total amount of €2,059,605.14.
To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €14,813,411.83 representing 74.07% of the overall share buyback program.
Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information
This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.
