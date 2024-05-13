|
13.05.2024 07:00:00
Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 6 May – 10 May 2024
Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.
During the week of 6 May up to and including 10 May 2024 a total of 56,299 shares were repurchased at an average price of €21.3620 for a total amount of €1,202,658.73.
To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €1,999,484.52 representing 10.00% of the overall share buyback program.
Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information
This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Corbion NVmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.