|
05.03.2024 07:00:00
Corbion sustainability performance earns 2024 EcoVadis gold medal rating
According to the most recent independent assessment from the experts at EcoVadis, Corbion's overall sustainability performance continues to rank among the top 2% of all audited companies in its manufacturing segment.
Leading global ingredient supplier Corbion has been named a 2024 EcoVadis Gold medal recipient for its overall achievements in sustainability, marking its eighth year of association with EcoVadis, the leading provider of trusted business sustainability ratings, with a global network of
more than 125,000 rated companies.
The EcoVadis assessment examined Corbion's policies, actions and results across all production facilities worldwide, scoring the company's performance in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.
"The expert, unbiased perspective EcoVadis provides has been invaluable to Corbion over the years in helping us identify important areas for improvement, and in affirming that we remain on course along our sustainability journey," said Olivier Rigaud, CEO of Corbion. "Our 2024 gold medal rating speaks volumes about Corbion’s continued commitment to leading by example."
Corbion's EcoVadis scorecard provides customers with a transparent, unbiased view of the company's dedication to sustainability throughout its business operations.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Corbion NVmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Corbion NVmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Corbion NV
|20,46
|3,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX stabil -- DAX höher -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während sich der deutsche Leitindex steigt. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen.