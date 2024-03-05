05.03.2024 07:00:00

Corbion sustainability performance earns 2024 EcoVadis gold medal rating

According to the most recent independent assessment from the experts at EcoVadis, Corbion's overall sustainability performance continues to rank among the top 2% of all audited companies in its manufacturing segment.

Leading global ingredient supplier Corbion has been named a 2024 EcoVadis Gold medal recipient for its overall achievements in sustainability, marking its eighth year of association with EcoVadis, the leading provider of trusted business sustainability ratings, with a global network of
more than 125,000 rated companies.

The EcoVadis assessment examined Corbion's policies, actions and results across all production facilities worldwide, scoring the company's performance in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

"The expert, unbiased perspective EcoVadis provides has been invaluable to Corbion over the years in helping us identify important areas for improvement, and in affirming that we remain on course along our sustainability journey," said Olivier Rigaud, CEO of Corbion. "Our 2024 gold medal rating speaks volumes about Corbion’s continued commitment to leading by example."

Corbion's EcoVadis scorecard provides customers with a transparent, unbiased view of the company's dedication to sustainability throughout its business operations.

