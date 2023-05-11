Corbion's upgraded, Europe-based Meat Lab supports innovation, growth for the company and its customers

Expanded, upgraded lab facility will help meet growing demand for the technical, R&D, and product development support needed to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

Global ingredient supplier and preservation solutions leader Corbion is taking on a greater number of collaborative projects with customers in the European meat industry, thanks to newly renovated lab facilities in Gorinchem, The Netherlands, a key R&D and production site for the company. The upgrade provides additional space and new equipment to support processors' innovation, training and product development efforts.

"Many of our customers consider Corbion an essential collaborator and co-creator, functioning as an extension of their R&D department because of the level of technical expertise and state-of-the-art lab and pilot facilities we can provide," said Cristiane Marangoni, Meat Application Manager at Corbion. "Customer demand for a variety of projects, studies, trainings and product trials is high, and the improvements in our Gorinchem labs will allow us to better meet the needs of the market. Having Corbion provide this kind of support, expertise and infrastructure makes great sense for our customers from an economic and strategic standpoint."

In addition to being outfitted for delivering technical training to customers, running trials, and exploring new product concepts, the Gorinchem Meat Lab is well equipped for conducting shelf life and meat applications studies. It is set up for working with emulsified, fresh, cooked, formed, smoked, marinated, and injected products, and is designed to support processing for a wide variety of meat, poultry, fish, seafood and plant-based product applications.

To ensure sustainable, resource-efficient operations, lab improvements included the upgrade or replacement of electrical installations, water management systems, and refrigeration and air conditioning units. All work and test preparation areas have been ergonomically redesigned.

"Corbion has always been committed to providing outstanding customer support, and this rebuilt meat lab enables us to take both the number and quality of our collaborations with customers to a new level," said Simone Bouman, Regional Vice President-Sustainable Food Solutions, EMEA. "It will nurture greater innovation in general, as we work to create solutions that help seize market opportunities and deliver greater value for our customers, for consumers, and for Corbion as well."

Background information:

