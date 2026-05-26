Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated Data From CRB-701 Study, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) announced updated data from its Phase 1/2 clinical study of CRB-701 in patients with 2L oropharyngeal and cervical cancers.

The data is derived from an April 1, 2026 data cut of the Phase 1/2 study with a total safety population of 317 patients encompassing all tumor types and all doses.

The findings confirmed ORR of 42.9% observed in 2L oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma at 3.6 mg/kg with median DOR of 6.3 months and PFS of 5.6 months, and ORR of 34.4% observed in 2L cervical cancer at 3.6 mg/kg with median DOR of 8.0 months and PFS of 4.3 months.

The company stated that the findings further validate its clinical development strategy aimed at targeting solid tumors outside of metastatic urothelial cancer.

Moving ahead, Corbus plans to advance these programs into registrational trials starting with TEMPO-1, an upcoming OPSCC study initiating in summer of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, CRBP is falling 12.79 percent, to $9.90 on the Nasdaq.