|
06.11.2019 21:12:00
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A and CSW.B), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 23, 2019, were elected as directors of Corby. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 6, 2019 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Claude Boulay
15,546,769
92.14%
1,326,770
7.86%
Paul C. Duffy
13,418,695
79.53%
3,454,844
20.47%
Robert L. Llewellyn
16,547,391
98.07%
326,148
1.93%
Donald V. Lussier
16,580,045
98.26%
293,494
1.74%
Edward Mayle
13,541,835
80.25%
3,331,704
19.75%
George F. McCarthy
16,447,871
97.48%
425,668
2.52%
Patricia L. Nielsen
16,770,438
99.39%
103,101
0.61%
Patrick O'Driscoll
15,733,465
93.24%
1,140,074
6.76%
Kate Thompson
15,541,868
92.11%
1,331,671
7.89%
About Corby
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.
SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow an Nulllinie -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost enden uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit roten Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich hingegen etwas fester. Die Wall Street legt nach der jüngsten Rekordjagd erst einmal eine Pause ein. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.