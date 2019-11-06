Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A and CSW.B), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 23, 2019, were elected as directors of Corby. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 6, 2019 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Claude Boulay 15,546,769 92.14% 1,326,770 7.86% Paul C. Duffy 13,418,695 79.53% 3,454,844 20.47% Robert L. Llewellyn 16,547,391 98.07% 326,148 1.93% Donald V. Lussier 16,580,045 98.26% 293,494 1.74% Edward Mayle 13,541,835 80.25% 3,331,704 19.75% George F. McCarthy 16,447,871 97.48% 425,668 2.52% Patricia L. Nielsen 16,770,438 99.39% 103,101 0.61% Patrick O'Driscoll 15,733,465 93.24% 1,140,074 6.76% Kate Thompson 15,541,868 92.11% 1,331,671 7.89%

About Corby

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

