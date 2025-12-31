Corcept Therapeutics Aktie

Corcept Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 529882 / ISIN: US2183521028

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.12.2025 17:05:19

Corcept Receives FDA Complete Response Letter For Relacorilant, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter for the New Drug Application of relacorilant to treat hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism.

While the FDA acknowledged that Corcept's pivotal GRACE trial met its primary endpoint and that data from the GRADIENT study provided supportive evidence, the agency said additional proof of effectiveness is needed to support a favorable benefit-risk assessment.

CORT is currently trading at $33.81, down $36.38 or 51.83 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Corcept Therapeutics Inc.mehr Nachrichten