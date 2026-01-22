Corcept Therapeutics Aktie

Corcept Therapeutics

WKN: 529882 / ISIN: US2183521028

22.01.2026 17:20:20

Corcept Therapeutics Shares Jump 15% After Phase 3 Trial Success

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) shares climbed sharply on Thursday, rising 14.20 percent, or $5.15, after the company announced positive results from its pivotal Phase 3 ROSELLA trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The study met its primary endpoint of overall survival, showing that patients treated with relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel experienced a 35 percent reduction in the risk of death compared with those receiving nab-paclitaxel alone.

The stock was trading at $41.46 after opening at $41.62, compared with a previous close of $36.31 on the Nasdaq. Shares moved between $40.46 and $43.50 during the session. The bid was around $40.51, and the ask was near $44.57.

Trading volume rose to about 2,853,682 shares, above the average volume of 1,501,011. Corcept Therapeutics' 52-week range is $32.99 to $117.33.

