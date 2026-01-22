Corcept Therapeutics Shares Jump 15% After Phase 3 Trial Success

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) shares climbed sharply on Thursday, rising 14.20 percent, or $5.15, after the company announced positive results from its pivotal Phase 3 ROSELLA trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The study met its primary endpoint of overall survival, showing that patients treated with relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel experienced a 35 percent reduction in the risk of death compared with those receiving nab-paclitaxel alone.

