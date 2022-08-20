|
20.08.2022 14:07:00
Cord Cutting Continues in Q2. Can Cable Stocks Survive?
The nation's cable television industry continues to bleed customers. More than 20 million U.S. households have cut the cord since 2013's peak, and this attrition is accelerating again following the cancellation surge linked to COVID-19's arrival in the United States.It's not necessarily a reason for cable TV companies' shareholders to panic; this trend is hardly news. On the other hand, given how the cord-cutting movement has remained so brisk for far longer than expected, this trend should be prompting tough questions from the industry's investors.The country's top cable-television providers, like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications' (NASDAQ: CHTR) Spectrum, collectively shed nearly 1.6 million customers during the second quarter of the year. Add in the lesser-known providers' attrition in addition to streaming and satellite cable losses suffered by outfits such as FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) and Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH), and Leichtman Research pegs the figure in excess of 1.9 million. For perspective, that's roughly 2.5% of the business' total headcount as of the end of the first quarter, reaccelerating a steady streak of losses that's been underway for years.Continue reading
