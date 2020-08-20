Cordillera Mountaintop Estate Set for September 7th Interluxe.com Auction

EDWARDS, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interluxe, the nation's pioneering luxury real estate online auction company, is pleased to offer the chance to own a piece of the Vail Valley. This home provides luxury living in amenity rich Cordillera. Previously listed at $6.9 million and now going to auction with a starting bid of only $1,500,000 on Monday, September 7th.

Escape your cabin fever - come to Cordillera to experience the pleasures of the great outdoors! This mountaintop estate is a one-of-a-kind property! Situated on 4.8± acres at the top of Webb Peak in the Summit section of Cordillera, you'll be surrounded by unobstructed 360-degree views of several mountain ranges, beautiful perennial gardens, trophy golf courses, high-country wilderness and a view from the property of spectacular Colorado sunrises and sunsets! The home provides living and entertaining on a grand scale and enough room for family and guests with 6 bedrooms and 6 full and 2 partial bathrooms.

Cordillera provides a lifestyle filled with first-class activities only found in the Vail Valley. Not only is there world-renowned skiing, but Cordillera contains four high-end golf courses, gold medal fly fishing, an equestrian center, swimming, tennis and planned hikes, an active social calendar and much more. The estate is private and secluded, and only 15 - 20 minutes to Beaver Creek skiing and the wonderful shopping and restaurants of Edwards.

The custom-built trophy hybrid log home was designed by ALM Architects to replicate the famous great lodges in the National Parks. The architect masterfully designed this home to maximize the unparalleled views from all of the rooms throughout. With no detail overlooked, the home is complete with a grand stone fireplace, towering logs, stunning vaulted ceilings, built-ins throughout, 9 indoor and 2 outdoor fireplaces, and more.

With a gorgeous spacious layout, there are plenty of living spaces throughout the home- including a massive great room with floor to ceiling windows, living room with bar area, wood-paneled study, wine grotto, expansive dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, billiards/game room with built-ins, master suite on private wing with sitting room and multiple office spaces. High-end amenities and throughout this home and include outdoor features such as, an outdoor entertaining area with grilling station, stacked stone fireplace, and hot tub. Lastly is the heated 3-car garage and workshop.

The seller chose to work with the principals of Interluxe due to their 17 years of history of selling luxury homes in the Vail Valley. The owner's representative, Rob Farrah, stated, "They have produced a lot of happy sellers and buyers here, and that's what I want for my seller." According to Interluxe President, Scott Kirk, this seller is seeking a firm closing date that will allow him to move onto his next investment. "He recognizes he will have a lot of disappointed friends, kids and grandkids, but wants the property sold, prior to the next ski season. Even the most desirable luxury properties can sit on the market for months waiting for the right buyer. With Covid 19 these family retreat properties are even more popular now. This Cordillera home offers it all; it's like being at family camp and there is something for everyone!" says Kirk.

Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the property Friday, September 4th through Sunday, September 6th. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12521. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.

