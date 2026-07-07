Core AI Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A41GZ6 / ISIN: CA83013Q8719
|
07.07.2026 16:18:24
Core AI Holdings Names Arie Goor CFO; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Core AI Holdings, Inc. (CHAI) announced the appointment of Arie Goor as its Chief Finance Officer, effective July 1.
On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.11 percent at $0.6200.
Goor is having over 15 years of experience in executive financial leadership across corporate finance and capital markets.
Prior to joining Core AI, Goor served as the Chief Financial Officer at Regentis Biomaterials from October 2022 to January 2026, and Chief Financial Officer of Revium Rx from June 2023 until May 2026.
Goor also serves as financial advisor to publicly traded companies, such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Polyrizon Ltd.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Core AI Holdings Inc Registered shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.