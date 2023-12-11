|
11.12.2023 15:00:00
Core BTS Launches Practice Dedicated to Healthcare Clients
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces a new Healthcare Practice, providing solutions and services designed to enable and empower clinicians, caregivers, and patients through cutting-edge technologies.
Core BTS has worked extensively in the healthcare industry for many years, modernizing over 80 hospitals and enabling over 130,000 physicians through technology. The creation of a dedicated healthcare practice brings together additional resources and partners to provide solutions that enhance caregiver productivity and facilitate superior patient care.
The Core BTS Healthcare Practice will be led by Laura Kidd, Director of Healthcare. Laura brings nearly two decades of experience in the healthcare industry to this role.
"Digital transformation in healthcare isn't just about technology," said Kidd. "It's about working with our healthcare clients to imagine tomorrow's digital health possibilities and innovate for them today. At Core BTS, we empower providers to provide the best experience for patients, support the well-being of caregivers, and enhance efficiency."
In addition to the new Healthcare Practice, Core BTS supports clients across many industries including education, gaming, automotive, and manufacturing.
About Core BTS, Inc.
Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.
