Core Molding Technologies Promotes Michael Gayford To COO

(RTTNews) - Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) announced Monday the promotion of Michael Gayford to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In his expanded role, Gayford will assume operational responsibility for the Company's North American operations, and Arnold Alanis, Executive Vice President of Operations in Mexico, will report to him.

Gayford will also continue to focus on driving operational excellence, overseeing program management, advancing research and development initiatives, and executing strategic programs designed to accelerate growth and improve operational performance.

Gayford joined Core Molding Technologies in 2023 and has more than 25 years of manufacturing, engineering, and operational leadership experience.

Gayford joined the company in March 2023 as Vice President of Operations. He was promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations in 2025, where he oversaw multi-site manufacturing operations across the United States and Canada, and led the company's Advanced Manufacturing Engineering and Research and Development Organizations.

Gayford has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, manufacturing, and operational leadership, including more than 17 years in composite manufacturing.