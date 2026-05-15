Core Natural Resources Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZGW / ISIN: US2189371006
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15.05.2026 02:10:57
Core Natural Resources Stock Trails the Market, but One Fund Is Buying Up Shares
On May 14, 2026, Mudita Advisors disclosed a new position in Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR), acquiring 144,400 shares in the first quarter for an estimated $13.74 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Mudita Advisors initiated a new position in Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) by acquiring 144,400 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the first quarter, was $13.74 million. At quarter-end, the stake was valued at $15.12 million, reflecting both the new holding and price changes during the period.Core Natural Resources operates as a leading U.S. coal producer with vertically integrated mining and export capabilities, supplying power generators and industrial clients worldwide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Core Natural Resources Inc Registered shs
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Core Natural Resources verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Core Natural Resources öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)