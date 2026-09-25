Core Scientific Aktie

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WKN DE: A3E3TQ / ISIN: US21874A1060

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25.09.2026 22:38:39

Core Scientific Appoints Jay Elms As Chief Commercial Officer

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ), a digital infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Jay Elms as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company.

In this role, Elms will take charge in growing customer relationships and overseeing the customer experience from initial engagement through deployment.

Elms has more than 20 years of experience in sales and commercial leadership. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Global Sales at CyrusOne. Before that, he spent nearly seven years as Vice President of Global Sales at NTT Global Data Centers Americas, where he worked with large hyperscale and wholesale customers. Earlier, he held sales leadership roles at View, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.

In the after hours on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.21 percent up at $17.55, after closing Friday's trading 4.30 percent down.

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Core Scientific Inc Registered Shs 15,20 -4,84% Core Scientific Inc Registered Shs

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