Core Scientific Director Purchases 7,000 Shares

Eric Stanton Weiss, a Director at Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), purchased 7,000 shares of common stock on Aug. 18, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($19.19); post-transaction value based on Aug. 18, 2026, market close ($18.85).

Core Scientific operates a substantial North American infrastructure platform with 325 employees and $6 billion in market capitalization, positioning itself as a significant player in the digital asset mining and blockchain infrastructure sectors. The company's competitive advantage derives from its owned-and-operated data centers, equipped with specialized computing hardware optimized for blockchain transaction processing and digital asset mining. With TTM revenue of $440.3 million, Core Scientific has established a material revenue base while navigating the capital-intensive and volatile digital asset market through diversified revenue streams combining proprietary mining operations with third-party colocation services.

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