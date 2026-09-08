Core Scientific Aktie

Core Scientific für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E3TQ / ISIN: US21874A1060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.09.2026 23:30:01

Core Scientific Director Purchases 7,000 Shares

Eric Stanton Weiss, a Director at Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), purchased 7,000 shares of common stock on Aug. 18, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($19.19); post-transaction value based on Aug. 18, 2026, market close ($18.85).

Core Scientific operates a substantial North American infrastructure platform with 325 employees and $6 billion in market capitalization, positioning itself as a significant player in the digital asset mining and blockchain infrastructure sectors. The company's competitive advantage derives from its owned-and-operated data centers, equipped with specialized computing hardware optimized for blockchain transaction processing and digital asset mining. With TTM revenue of $440.3 million, Core Scientific has established a material revenue base while navigating the capital-intensive and volatile digital asset market through diversified revenue streams combining proprietary mining operations with third-party colocation services.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Core Scientific Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Core Scientific Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Core Scientific Inc Registered Shs 16,04 0,11% Core Scientific Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:05 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Markt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erleidet Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen