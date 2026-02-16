Core Scientific Aktie

Core Scientific Stock Up 45% in a Year as $38.5 Million New Stake Signals Conviction in Data Center Pivot

On February 12, 2026, Oasis Management Co Ltd. disclosed a new position in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), acquiring 2,643,729 shares worth $38.49 million.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, 2026, Oasis Management Co Ltd. reported acquiring 2,643,729 shares of Core Scientific as a new position. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $38.49 million, which accounts for both the purchase and the stock’s price movement during the period.Core Scientific, Inc. is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining in North America, operating both proprietary mining facilities and offering hosting services to institutional clients. The company's strategy leverages large-scale data centers and advanced technology platforms to deliver reliable mining and colocation solutions. This dual approach positions Core Scientific to capture value from both direct digital asset production and recurring service revenues in the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
