Core Scientific Aktie
WKN DE: A3E3TQ / ISIN: US21874A1060
|
14.02.2026 17:17:31
Core Scientific Stock Up 45% This Past Year: Fund Lifts Stake Despite Volatility and $147 Million Q3 Loss
Helix Partners Management bought 350,000 additional shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $6.10 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing.According to a recent SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Helix Partners Management LP increased its position in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) by 350,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value for these incremental purchases was $6.10 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The reported Core Scientific position’s value declined by $12.65 million, a change reflecting both additional purchases and stock price changes.Core Scientific, Inc. is a leading provider of digital asset mining and blockchain infrastructure services, operating at scale across North America. The company leverages advanced data center facilities and proprietary software to optimize mining efficiency and offer robust hosting solutions for institutional clients. Its integrated approach and focus on technology-driven operations position it as a significant player in the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
